LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced during his daily COVID-19 briefing that 11,300 virus tests have been added to the state's system after officials found a commercial lab had not been reporting negative tests.
In August, 181,950 people, or 6% of the state’s population, were tested for the virus. Hutchinson said that is an “extraordinary, robust number” that officials have been pushing toward since testing numbers dropped last month.
Officials also said on Monday that new antigen tests have had a higher positivity rate than other tests. Around 17,000 tests were performed over the weekend.
Arkansas logged 368 new virus cases Monday. Twenty-nine more people were reportedly hospitalized. There were 13 more deaths reported, raising the state’s death toll to 797. But Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said six of the new deaths were from June and five were from July.
Two Arkansas high schools have stopped in-person classes after multiple employees were quarantined last week, state Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key announced Monday. Cross County High School and Marshall High School in Searcy County have moved to online learning.
The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating the death of a Russellville school bus driver who may have died from COVID-19. Hutchinson said the testing timeline indicates that the driver could have been infected in the community and not through contact with students. Hutchinson said he could not confirm that the bus driver died from the virus.
The Trump administration has encouraged Hutchinson to close bars and put more restrictions on restaurants, Hutchinson said Monday. But the governor said the state’s mask mandate negates the need to close businesses and it is up to Arkansans to take individual responsibility.
“I don’t follow the guidance from somebody in Texas,” Hutchinson said. “I listen to everybody’s guidance and information, but it’s Dr. Romero and the Department of Health team that I have confidence in and that’s who we’re listening to.”
There have been 61,224 confirmed cases of the virus in Arkansas; 797 people have died and 54,961 people have recovered.
On Monday afternoon, there were 5,466 active cases in the state and 420 people were hospitalized.