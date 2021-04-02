LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced that the state is among 13 suing over a section of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package that bars states from using federal aid to offset tax cuts.
The provision in the relief act prohibits states from using $195 billion of federal aid “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction” in net tax revenue, The Associated Press reported. The restriction could apply through 2024.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, argues that the federal government cannot force states to relinquish control of their taxing authority. It argues that the tax mandate provision could be used to claw back a share of Arkansas’ stimulus allotment.
Arkansas, West Virginia and Alabama are leading the group, which also includes Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah. Iowa is the only state in the coalition with a Democrat for attorney general.
The U.S. Treasury Department said earlier this month that states can cut taxes without penalty under a new federal pandemic relief law — so long as they use their own funds to offset those cuts, the AP reported.
“In other words, states are free to make policy decisions to cut taxes – they just cannot use the pandemic relief funds to pay for those tax cuts,” the Treasury Department said.
Attorneys general filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Treasury, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Department’s Acting Inspector General Richard K. Delmar. The suit argues that the mandate violates the 10th Amendment — particularly the conditional spending doctrine and anti-commandeering doctrine.
The attorneys general are seeking a court order that prohibits enforcement of the federal tax mandate and declares it unconstitutional.