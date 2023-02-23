LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas House of Representatives has introduced HB 1465.
The bill states it is "to provide a state sales tax exemption for disabled veterans."
Our content partners at 40/29 News reported that the bill could help veterans living in Arkansas with disabilities by cutting the 6.5 percent state sales tax from in-store purchasing.
The bill does not apply to online shopping.
The goal the legislation is trying to achieve is for disabled veterans, their spouses, members of their family, surviving spouses that have not remarried, and household members to revive help by giving them a card to use at brick and mortar stores.
When the card is used in stores the employees of the store that the veterans and their families are excused from the state sales tax.
There is a limit to how much can be claimed in a year by a taxpayer as an exemption. That is $25,000 per year for the disabled veteran, their spouse, or household member.
For any surviving spouse or household member of a disabled veteran, the limit is $2,500 per year.
Ben Dykes told our content partners at 40/29 News the swipe card program is already in several states.
"What this does is it provides a card, a swipe card, for that veteran or spouse to be able to use at the point of sale. This is implemented in many states across the nation and our neighbors in Oklahoma. It's very easy to use and allows that sales tax to be removed," Dykes said.
The Arkansas Veterans' Coalition said that 48 percent of all veterans with disabilities over 65 are at or below the poverty line and 40 percent of disabled veterans between ages 35 and 64 are at or below the poverty line.
"There's a large majority of veterans over the age of 65," said Dykes. "Many of those veterans, it's very hard or they are limited by their disabilities, illnesses, diseases occurred in their time in active duty for them to gain, maintain and hold employment."
According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, this bill will cost around $16 to $23 million.
This could be covered by the $1.5 billion state tax revenue surplus.