LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the first week of deer hunting season comes to a close, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, advises hunters to practice safety.
Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief of Communications for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said tree stand injuries and fatalities have become common these past few years.
So far this year Zellers said there have been six reported accidents, five of those were tree-stand related and one of those was a death.
"The largest problem that we have is falls from tree stands," Zellers said. "Our of 26 incidents recorded last year, 13 were falls from [tree] stands and four of those were fatal."
Zellers said he recommends using a full body rest harness that covers the shoulders and waist.
"Use a safety line attached from the bottom of the tree up to the level of the tree stand," Zellers said. "That way they're attached to the tree from the time they leave the ground to the time they get back down at the end of their hunt."
Zellers points out that there could be several people who experience tree stand related injuries that have not reported. He stresses that even the most experienced hunter should practice tree stand safety.
"Unfortunately, a lot of our hunters that have had falls from tree stands, they're not new hunters, they're not young hunters-- they're hunters that have been doing this for years," Zellers said. "They've done it all the time and this one time happens that the tree stand malfunctions and they lose their balance."
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also shared the story of veteran Jeremey Daniel who fell from a tree-stand and became paraplegic.