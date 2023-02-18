LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press conference on Friday to announce the state's new Drug Czar, Thomas Fisher and to share her support for a bill that would impose harsher punishment for those who traffic fentanyl.
Sanders said that isolation imposed by the pandemic caused addiction to spike across the country noting that the last year on file for which data is available recorded 628 lives lost in Arkansas due to drug over doses.
"As a mom, it's hard to see all the lives that are lost and my heart certainly breaks for every parent who has lost a son or daughter to an overdose," Sanders said. "I don't think any of us can not think about people that we know and have connections to those who have lost somebody to this epidemic."
Sanders said House Bill 283, written by Senator Sam Gilmore and Representative Jimmy Gazaway, would hold 'killer drug dealers' accountable.
Gov. Sanders said under the bill:
- Those who deliver drugs that cause overdose will be charged with murder.
- Those who traffic fentanyl to children will be charged with life in prison.
- Those caught trafficking fentanyl on the streets will be put in prison from 25 to 60 years and will have to pay a mandated $1 million fine.
KATV spoke to Arkansas Poison Control Center about the issue of fentanyl addictions.
Ari Filip said fentanyl is 'extremely extremely potent' so tiny amounts of it are used to get the effect of much larger drugs.
"It's used in heavily monitored settings like a hospital, given as a drug to help with painful procedures but it's also found it's way in the elicit drug supply," Filip said.
Filip said people who have skin exposure to fentanyl or air exposure to fentanyl would not expect significant toxicity or overdose.
"If you are intentionally snorting fentanyl, injecting fentanyl, smoking fentanyl, certainly that could [cause overdose], Filip said.
Filip said it's difficult at times to know if someone has overdosed to fentanyl because of the lack of testing that's available.
"Most of the hospitals in Arkansas don't readily screen for fentanyl, it looks for older drugs like morphine and heroine," Filip said. "We may never know the true extent to just how much how many people are being exposed and poisoned by this."
Filip said that more access to treatment for people who have opioid use disorders could help stop wide-spread addiction.
"Knowing they can seek out medications to assist with treatment of opioid use disorders things like suboxone, methadone," Filip said. "Getting them off fentanyl and addressing some of the underlying causes and in doing so, hopefully reducing the demand for this extremely dangerous drug."
According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, they have a special program called NaloxHome where they provide 'free naloxone to hospital emergency rooms to dispense at discharge to patients or caregivers of patients who have experienced an overdose or are at risk for an overdose'.
ACHI said right now 33 hospitals have signed up for the program but not all have been trained.