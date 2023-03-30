LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In May 2022 the Johnny Cash Kingsland water tower was leaking after it was shot, but the location of the bullet entry is what caught public attention.
The town of Kingsland is home to country music star, Johnny Cash who is featured on this small town's water tower.
Where the tower was shot makes it look like Cash is peeing.
The shooter, Tim Sled was most likely aiming for Cash when he shot his gun.
Sled was found guilty of this on March 28 for one count of criminal mischief in the first degree and one count of impairing operation of a vital public facility, damage of property, or incapacitate operator.
Sled is being fined $5,000 for the criminal mischief, $5,000 for the property damage, and $5,000 in restitution.
In total, he is being fined $15,000 plus court fees.
Sled was not able to pay all of his fees and he will have his official sentencing on April 11.