LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 60-year-old Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, reported KATV content partner 40/29News.
Richard Barnett of Gravette was photographed in what has become one of the most infamous images of the chaos at the Capitol. He later bragged to a reporter about taking an envelope from the office and leaving Pelosi a "nasty note."
He has been indicted on eight charges:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Aiding and abetting
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Theft of government property
Kurt Maddox, the mayor of Gravette, said the city has received threats against police officers and residents since Barnett was photographed at the riot.
Barnett surrendered to authorities in Arkansas on Jan. 8. The FBI said it conducted a "thorough and meticulous" search of his home later that day. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the riot.
On Jan. 28, a federal judge denied bail for Barnett and said his behavior was "brazen, entitled, and dangerous." She called him "one of the stars of this assault." Prosecutors say Barnett was caught on video carrying a 950,000-volt stun gun during the raid.