LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is asking for help in finding a suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run fatality of a Springhill, Louisiana resident.
According to ASP, the victim, Joseph Miller, 85, of Springhill, La., was visiting family when he was struck just after 5 a.m. Thursday, on U.S. Highway 82, west of Stamps in Lafayette County.
Officials say the vehicle was believed to be a 2006-2007 silver Toyota RAV4, which likely sustained significant damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with information on the vehicle's location or owner is asked to call ASP at (870) 777-4641.