LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission voted on Thursday to waive all fishing license and trout permit requirements for residents and nonresidents beginning this weekend, according to a news release.
The commission says that the special waiver is in response to the "extended spring break" by many schools and voluntary measures suggested by the CDC to practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said that 62 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and he announced the state's strictest measures yet to slow the spread of the virus. Hutchinson extended the statewide closure of public schools by three weeks to April 17.