LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Electric cars are becoming more in demand around the state, and officials working to adjust the need of adding charging stations.
Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said the state received 54.1 million dollars in federal funding for the next five years to increase charging locations. He said the program requires publicly accessible charging stations to be placed every 50 miles of an interstate and within one mile of interchanges.
According to Hardin, this opportunity gives Arkansans looking to invest in installing charging stations. He said the initial focus will be stations on Arkansas' interstates, the next phase will be regional routes.
"It's not as if the state taking the money and installing all of these, these are competitively bid projects so companies that install these that wanna pursue that, that's an option for them," he said.
Hardin told KATV that electric cars have increased significantly in a year.
"The fully electric vehicles in the state we increased from 3,000 this time last year to 4,000 today. We had 27,000 hybrid vehicles now we have 32,000," Hardin said.
According to Hardin, during COVID there wasn't much demand for these types of vehicles in the state. He also said as the pandemic was coming to an end there was a high demand for electric cars with gas prices surging. Hardin said it will be years before the momentum of electric cars overpowers trucks. All trucks right now rank as the top three vehicles in Arkansas.
Cheryl Clevenger lives in Texas noticed there weren't many options off of Interstate 30 for Tesla charging locations. She told KATV she found a charging station at the Outlets of Little Rock.
"I was going to Searcy, so this was the most convenient place to stop and it's very convenient," Clevenger said.
According to Clevenger, she appreciates the location of the charging station near the outlets but believes there need to be more options.
"It typically takes 25 to 30 minutes at the most for this to charge, and then by the time I get in there I'd have to come right back out here and move it or else it accrues wait time," she said. "It hasn't been a problem so far, but as we have more and more electric cars on the road it's gonna be a problem."
Hardin said the Arkansas Department of Transportation has strategically placed those charging stations. He said the top three counties for charging stations are Washington, Pulaski, and Benton counties.
According to Harding, there are 171 public charging station locations in Arkansas and each location may have several charging stations. He also said ARDOT is working on launching a map to display charging station locations around the state.