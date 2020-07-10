Balloon release to honor Morgan Angerbauer in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - It's been 4-years since Morgan Angerbauer died in the Bi-State jail in Texarkana.
Her family and friends released balloons Thursday afternoon in memory of the 20-year old diabetic who died in jail.
Angerbauer would have been 25 year old.
She died on July 1, 2016.
Her mom, Jennifer Houser says she doesn't want anyone to forget her daughter.
The wrongful death suit against La Salle, the company who operates the jail, was settled earlier this year.
Houser says the gift of remembrance is all she can give her daughter now.