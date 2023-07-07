LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Family, friends, and former teammates gathered in Fayetteville Thursday for the funeral services of former Arkansas Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett.
Mallett, 35, drowned nearly two weeks ago while trying to make it back to shore from a sandbar at a beach in Destin, Florida.
During the service, Mallett's high school football coach said he gave his all to the game.
The Texarkana native was the Hogs starter in 2009 and 2010 and lifted the Razorbacks to their one and only BCS Bowl Game.
He was later drafted by the New England Patriots and spent six seasons in the NFL.
Despite many online assumptions, dangerous riptides were not a factor in the Mallett's death, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said following his drowning.