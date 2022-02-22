SHREVEPORT, La. - An arctic front was dropping into the southern US on Tuesday afternoon. There was nearly a 70 degree temperature drop from Dalhart, TX to Laredo, TX!
Overhead, a southwest to northeast flowing jet stream was bringing overrunning moisture and passing weather disturbances.
The combination of the weather features is forecast to bring rain...perhaps an inch or more over the ArkLaTex through Saturday.
The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting a wintry mix over northwest areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Red River and McCurtain counties through Thursday morning. Up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation could occur.
Severe weather is also a possibility on Thursday afternoon. A surface storm could bring the warm sector up across Toledo Bend and over into northeast Louisiana. Hail and gusty winds would be the culprits according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Scattered showers (blue) are forecast Thursday afternoon. Some wintry mix is also possible (pink).
The previously mentioned surface storm system clips Toledo Bend on Thursday afternoon. Severe storms could occur in that area.
We get a break for most of Friday. But, by the afternoon, rain showers develop.
Saturday looks wet and cold. May not be so great for the Krewe of Gemini parade.
Improving weather is forecast for Sunday. That bodes well for the Highland parade.
