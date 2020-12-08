TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The body of a 13-year-old boy who ran away from a home for troubled youth in Tulsa was found Tuesday in the Arkansas River, authorities said.
The body of Rylan Harris was found about noon Tuesday in the river near downtown Tulsa after he and four other teens ran away from the Tulsa Boys Home the night before, Tulsa County sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Roebuck said.
Three of the teens were found stranded on a sandbar in the river Monday night and told deputies the other two had been washed away by the river.
The fourth teen was later found on the bank of the river and said he managed to swim to safety.