LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Howard Baskin of Big Cat Rescue announced on Monday that it would be moving from its Tampa, Florida, location to an Arkansas sanctuary.
They are moving to the Arkansas sanctuary Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs.
Controversial big cat rescuer and animal rights activist Carole Baskin is set to speak in Eureka Springs at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge's 31st-anniversary celebration next month.
Baskin, who rose to fame in Netflix's "Tiger King" in 2020, will be joined by her husband Howard as they headline the exotic cat rescue's "Feast with the Beasts" event on April 29.
Baskin said that for the past 30 years, Big Cat Rescue as having three prongs.
- To give the best life we could to the cats in our care.
- To stop the abuse.
- To avoid extinction of big cats in the wild.
"We want to come and join Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in celebrating their anniversary and passage of this important legislation," said Carole, founder of Florida's Big Cat Rescue.
Baskin said that 2023 will be financially challenging, and the only way to make things work for them is for Big Cat Rescue to fund building the enclosures at Turpentine Creek, where the cats will be.
