SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex had a cool start to Tuesday with lows in the 50s. The Shreveport National Weather Service registered 57 degrees which was 11 degrees below the 30 year average and 7 off the record from 1902.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also recorded minimum temperatures in the 50s. Here are some of their reports.
Steven Carter in Haworth, OK had the coolest low at 50 degrees! Next in line were Edwin Christian in Crossroads, TX, Wayne Hatfield in Homer and John Grubb in Benton. They all measured 51 degrees.
Thank you weather watchers for your data. To join our group, register here and then send us your data.