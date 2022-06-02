LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — There's a new safety alert for parents of infants.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is warning parents about the dangers of buying counterfeit car seats. These fraudulent car seats are often sold on third-party sites and typically marketed as legitimate.
Purchasing these counterfeit seats is putting infants across the country in danger.
Though these illegitimate car seats may look convincing, Heather Moya with UAMS shared ways for parents to spot fraudulent car seats.
"They will be a little flimsier than normal. They will lack the safety manual that normally comes with a legitimate car seat," said Moya. "They are also sold by third-party sellers."
In addition, buyers are encouraged to double-check that there are no missing pieces such as chest clips.
Car seats should also always include safety labels stating that they have been federally approved. If it's not federally approved that means it has not been crash-tested putting your infant at higher risk in the event of a car wreck.
"If you're ever unsure, you just need someone who said specialized technician you can always seek out one of the local hospitals, fire stations, police stations. They usually have at least one designated technician or child passenger advocacy person to look at that car seat," said Moya.
Moya urged parents to follow proper protocols when searching for a car seat including checking for expiration dates and recalls and making sure the seat is the right fit for the height and weight of your child.
"The main reason is obviously to protect your newborn or your infant," said Moya, "And the other is, you know, saving just a few bucks is not necessarily worth you know, putting your newborn your infant at risk."
If you are unfamiliar with a brand, UAMS suggested registering your car seats to get a second opinion.
To see a list of trusted car seats, to register your car seat, or to find a car seat technician near you, visit NHTSA.Gov.