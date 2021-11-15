LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Merchandise retailer Dillard’s continued its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic as the Little Rock-based company reported higher sales and profits.
For the 13 weeks ending Oct. 30, Dillard’s posted revenue of $1.48 billion versus $1.025 billion in the previous year’s third quarter. Same-store sales rose 48%.
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $197.3 million compared to $31.9 million a year ago.
“We are pleased to report another record quarter,” said Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II. “Continued strong sales combined with record gross margin and expense control produced $197 million of net income. We ended the quarter in another strong cash position of $620 million after repurchasing $239 million of stock.”