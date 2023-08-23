EL DORADO (KATV) — A mother is asking for the public's help as the search for her missing daughter continues.
Iesha Jackson, 22, vanished after a trip to Texas with a family member. Her mother, Laquita Parker, told KATV she was expected to come home but she never did.
"I’ve been doing a lot of stressing, crying, it ain’t been good," said Parker.
The last time Parker saw her daughter was Halloween of 2020 before she went to Houston, Texas, with a family member.
“If anybody knows anything, can they please come forward? Anybody?” she pleaded. “I mean, it will do me some good because I’m tired of stressing. I know I’m going to stress, that's my child, that's my only girl,” said Parker.
Since her daughter's disappearance, she said, she hasn't received much information from El Dorado Police.
“They ain't giving me no leads, nothing, every time I try to go to them it's always a run around,” she added.
And that piqued the interest of Rena Borden who - two years later - started placing missing flyers around town.
“Noticed that there weren’t really flyers anywhere and started reading reports and noticed she was still missing,” said Borden.
Borden and Parker went to high school together. She said she felt compelled to help.
“The reason why nobody was really worried about it was because they arrested two men, six weeks after she went missing, and one of them was arrested for capital murder,” said Borden. “So you assume that the police don't arrest somebody for capital murder unless there's a reason to, well then in February of 2021 they were released."
El Dorado Captain Jarod Primm told KATV when Jackson was reported missing, her cellphone and wallet were left behind.
“Her mom went to her apartment on South Roselawn, found her door open,” said Primm. "Started doing some background, found out that she had gone to Texas, supposed to have been with a family member. We confirmed she did go to Texas.”
Cpt. Primm explained their investigation spans across multiple law enforcement agencies.
“We're looking El Dorado, Arkansas, to somewhere around Houston, Texas...that's nearly 500 miles I believe,” he said. “We have done numerous interviews, search warrants, looked for video - you name it. We have even reached out at this point to the state police to take a second look at all of this."
Cpt. Primm told KATV they’re not ready to call this a cold case just yet.
A $3,000 reward through El Dorado Crime Stoppers is up for grabs for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
If you know anything about Iesha Jackson's disappearance, or you have an anonymous tip, you're encouraged to call El Dorado Police at (870) 881-4810.