LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health announced Tuesday that the first case of monkeypox has been identified in the state.
"Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said. "While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested."
The symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a painful rash that occur seven to 14 days after exposure. It is transmitted through direct skin contact with infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids and contaminated items, such as clothing.
Officials said it can also be transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact; however, it is not an airborne illness.
It can be prevented through vaccination. Antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are available for the treatment of the illness.
The first case of monkeypox in the U.S. was detected in early May.