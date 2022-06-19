FOUKE, Ark. – Fouke residents and others from around the country came to celebrate the town’s history at the Fouke Monster Festival at the Fouke Community Center on Saturday.
This year happens to be the 50th anniversary of the 1971 movie based on the Fouke Monster and its sightings, titled “The Legend of Boggy Creek.”
The monster festival agenda included a welcome by Fouke Mayor Terry Purvis, several guest speakers, bus tours to various points of interest including areas of sightings of the monster, and lastly a screening of “The Legend of Boggy Creek.”
Although Fouke is a small township, the accounts and beliefs of its monster make an obvious presence in the community.