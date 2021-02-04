LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — SB 24, the Stand Your Ground bill, failed to pass out of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The bill’s sponsors had plans to extract it out of committee for a full House vote, but they have backed down for now.
The proposal would end the duty to retreat if the person using deadly force is lawfully present, had reasonable belief they were being threatened, they were not engaged in criminal or gang activity, and if the person is not a felon and not the initial aggressor.
The House cosponsor, Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, told his colleagues on Wednesday (Feb. 3) he was not going to pull the bill out of committee for a floor vote after new information had come to light.
Pilkington said the Gun Owners of America sent a letter of support, despite the Gun Owners of Arkansas chapter saying they were against the bill during Tuesday’s debate.
Following this announcement, Pilkington met with lawmakers who had concerns about the bill.
“Some believe that ‘right to be there’ is stronger language than ‘lawfully present,’” said Pilkington.
“I disagree. The Gun Owners of America said this is boilerplate, this is what we have in Ohio, the same language, their national group thinks that it's fine. It's an interesting hang up. I actually think ‘lawfully present’ is stronger language than ‘right to be there’.”
Moms Demand Action volunteer, Kate Fletcher, released this statement to KATV:
"The House Judiciary Committee listened to hours of testimony from a wide array of Arkansans, and they – Democrats and Republicans alike –made it very clear: Stand Your Ground is wrong for Arkansas. We’ll keep fighting this deadly bill wherever it pops up next, but we’re so grateful to the Arkansans from all walks of life who worked day-in, day-out – testifying, calling their lawmakers, and more – to remind our leaders and the NRA that we won’t let them make our communities more dangerous, particularly for Black Arkansans. It's time to move on to the real problems facing our state."
Pilkington said he’s unsure at this time if he will run this bill again in the House Judiciary Committee or ultimately extract it for a House vote, which he said remains an option.