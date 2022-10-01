LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas.
According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
The main goal is to have as many charging stations around the state as possible.
The first step is locating stations every 50 miles along the most used state interstates.
Step two is to build infrastructures in rural areas so that anyone in Arkansas who wants to drive an electric vehicle should not have any worries about charging availability.
Following the $54 million plan, Hutchinson says there will also be funding assistance for the installation of 150-kW DC fast charging stations.
These stations can charge electric vehicles within 30 minutes.
There is also a plan to provide rebates for the installation of Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations, which can fully charge electric vehicles in eight hours or under.
The reason that both of these programs are possible is due to Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund.
Hutchinson says that they have been working hard in making the state a leader in using advanced energy technologies and says Arkansas is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the electric vehicle industry.
The electric vehicle infrastructure will benefit Arkansas as well as those who want to travel to the state, they can rest assured there will be accommodations to fit their needs.
"EV charging infrastructure has been a key priority of mine for several years, and I want it to remain a priority well into the future," said Hutchinson.