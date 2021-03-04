LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a press conference Wednesday that he will sign several Controversial bills into law and create a taskforce to research the winter storm.
Stand Your Ground Law
Hutchinson says he will be signing SB 24, also known as the Stand Your Ground bill, but emphasized that there is no need for the bill.
“While I have often said there is no compelling need for this legislation, I am persuaded by the changes that have been made since it was introduced 2 years ago,” Hutchinson said. "There is nothing in the language of the bill that would lead to different outcomes in the criminal justice system."
The ‘stand your ground’ law will end Arkansas’ duty to retreat if the person using deadly force is not a felon, is lawfully present, has a reasonable belief they are being threatened, is not engaged in criminal activity and if the person is not the initial aggressor.
Voter ID Law
Hutchinson followed by saying he will also sign HB 1112. The bill would require a photo I.D. for a provisional ballot and eliminates signature verification.
Supporters of the bill say they are worried about election integrity. Hutchinson says anyone who does not have an ID will be given one free of charge. The governor added that if proper assistance is not given to those getting an ID the law should be changed.
Those against the bill say there was not a single instance of voter fraud in 2020.
Winter Storm Taskforce
Over 50,000 people were without power and countless others were without water thanks to the winter storm. Governor Hutchinson says he will sign an executive order to create the Energy Resources Planning Taskforce.
"The whole design of this is to review what happened in this historic storm" the governor stated. "How our regional power institutions preformed. How our utilities preformed. How the state preformed, and compare that to other states and have some lessons learned for us. Either what did right or how we can do it better."
Members of the taskforce will be the secretary of Energy and Environment for Arkansas, the director of the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, the director of the Arkansas Liquified Petroleum Gas Board and the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Commerce, Hutchinson said.
A report is due to Hutchinson by September 30th.
Abortion Bill
Governor Hutchinson did not mention SB 6 or the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act, other than saying it was on the House floor and he expects it to be on his desk. The Arkansas House passed bill later Wednesday 75-18. Hutchinson added that he supports pro-life legislation.
Hutchinson said in the past that he had concerns with the bill. Saying Tuesday "I’ve always historically signed every pro-life bill that’s come to my desk, this one has caused some pause because it is a direct challenge to Roe v Wade."
"It does not include rape and incest as exceptions, but I want to look that over. Look at the prospects of it and then make a decision, but that will be down the road as well.”
Hutchinson added that he expects to have a statement about the bill next week.
“Despite the fact that Arkansas has the fourth highest maternal mortality rate in the nation and has one of the highest recorded infant mortality rates, anti-abortion politicians are ramming through this flawed and dangerous legislation that also an absurd attempt to demand the Supreme Court reconsider Roe v. Wade. The legislature is separate from the courts to protect our freedoms and rights. Writing a bill that’s the equivalent of a demand letter to SCOTUS is not how the constitution works," said Gloria Pedro, regional manager of public policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes.
The ACLU of Arkansas issued the following statement on Wednesday:
“We’re disheartened to see a majority of legislators, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution, act so brazenly to undermine its fundamental guarantees. At a time when so many Arkansans are facing financial hardship and personal loss from a global pandemic, it is especially reprehensible that so many lawmakers remain hellbent on a harmful crusade to intrude on people’s personal autonomy and force them to continue pregnancies against their will. This abortion ban is plainly unconstitutional and we stand ready to challenge it and any effort to block Arkansans from care or dictate their personal medical decisions. We will be seeing the state of Arkansas in court again.”
-----
The video attached to this article is from KATV in Little Rock.