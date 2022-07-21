SHREVEPORT, La. - A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday for northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, south Arkansas and northwest Louisiana until 7 p.m., according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Heat Index readings may exceed 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.
Also, temperatures could reach triple digits during that time.
If working or playing outdoors, keep hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.
