Several inches of snow are expected as arctic temperatures settle in across the central U.S. The first wave of snow moved into Arkansas during the day Sunday, but became heavier and more widespread during the overnight hours.
Twenty-three flights were canceled Monday due to snow and freezing fog, the Clinton National Airport reported. The airport had no commercial air traffic coming in or going out. The status for afternoon flights were not released yet.
High temperatures will continue to stay below freezing for many days, and this could end as a historical cold stretch for many locations across the state.
As snow blanketed the state Monday, high temperatures in Little Rock will be in the upper teens, and lows could be in the single digits. Wind chills could approach zero across the northern half of the state Monday and Tuesday.
Another round of wintry weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
The storm prompted a power emergency in Texas. Rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, early Monday morning, meaning thousands went without electricity for short periods as temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston.
The council described the rotating outages as a "last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole," adding that utility transmission companies are tasked with determining how to reduce demand on the system.
"Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a statement.
In Arkansas, state House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Pro Tem have recessed the Arkansas Legislature until at least Wednesday because of the approaching storm.