One year ago, Hutchinson allowed liquor stores to temporarily deliver to homes or provide curbside service due to COVID-19. Lawmakers quickly began drafting legislation to make the delivery option permanent.
SB32 was sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, and Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, who argued having a delivery option is lucrative for Arkansas businesses.
“Innovative measures like home delivery of spirits have created convenience for consumers and a safe alternative way for adults to purchase and enjoy their favorite spirits at home during the pandemic,” said Kristi Brown of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “States all across the U.S. have allowed for home delivery of spirits to provide additional choices for consumers and generate much-needed revenue for hospitality businesses. We applaud Governor Hutchinson for signing this measure into law.”
Home delivery of distilled spirits from liquor stores and/or other off-premise retailers is currently allowed in more than 30 states plus D.C., according to a news release from the council. Home delivery from restaurants and/or bars is allowed in 24 states plus D.C.