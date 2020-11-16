UMPIRE, Ark. - Arkansas State Police are investigating a weekend crash that killed one person and injured two more.
Shane House, 30, of New Hope, Arkansas, was driving an SUV west on State Highway Saturday night, according to the crash report.
Troopers say House ran a stop sign, crossed U.S. Highway 278 and hit an embankment.
Troopers say a passenger, Soundra Rivers, 39, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died in the crash.
Another passenger, Michael Hunt, 42, Little Rock, Arkansas was also injured, along with House.