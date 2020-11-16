UMPIRE, Ark. - Arkansas State Police are investigating a weekend crash that killed one person and injured two more.
Shane House, 30, of New Hope, Arkansas, was driving a 2000 Chevy Tahoe west on State HWY 84 around 8:37 Saturday night, according to the crash report.
Troopers say, House failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed HWY 278 causing the Tahoe to hit an embankment.
One of the passengers inside the vehicle was killed.
Troopers identified her as Soundra Rivers, 39, of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Another passenger, Michael Hunt,42, Little Rock, Arkansas was also injured, along with House.
The crash report says the road condition was wet and the weather was cloudy.
The crash is under investigation.