SHREVEPORT, La. - Temperatures were close to 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon. At the Shreveport National Weather Service, the high was 99 which was 8 degrees above average for the date and just 4 shy of the record set in the 1870s.
Several of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers actually recorded 100 degree temperatures. Here are some of their reports.
Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher high temperatures ranged from 93 for Thomas Ware in Emerson, AR to 98 for both Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR and Lennie Vowell in Karnack, TX.
Across the center part of the area, highs ranged from 95 in Homer, LA as measured by Wayne Hatfield to 101 degrees in Minden as reported by Richard White.
In the metro area, John Grubb in Benton had the highest temperature this afternoon with 100 while Mark Potter in Bossier City was next down at 99.
Several south ArkLaTex high temperature readings were over 100 degrees including Greg Petrus in Melrose, Barry Howard in Clarence, Michelle Gullette in Ringgold and David Barnhill in Many.
Thank you weather watchers for your information. To join up and represent your part of the ArkLaTex, register here and then send us your data.