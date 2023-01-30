MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Four armed and dangerous escapees are on the run after a jail break in Arkansas. It happened about 1:20 a.m. Monday at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Sheriff Leroy Martin told KTBS 3 News the inmates were able to overpower a couple of jailers and take two vehicles -- a white Toyota Corolla and a gold Ford Escape. Sheriff Martin says three of the escapees got away in one of the vehicles and the fourth on the other vehicle. Both of those jailers were injured, though the extent of their injuries has not been released.
A list of the escapees and their charges is below.
- Rico Rose, 32, capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
- Denickolas Brown , 32, drugs and firearms
- Dariusz Patterson, 19, terrorist acts (has ties to West Monroe, La.)
- Meadow Saulsberry, 20, terrorist acts (has ties to Bossier City, La.)
Local, state, and federal law enforcement are currently involved in the search for the escapees.
Anyone who comes in contact with the escapees is urged to contact authorities right away and do not approach them.