LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Almost a month has past and homeowners are still cleaning up what is left of their homes and waiting on insurance claims to be processed.
Elston Strong, an insurance agent with State Farm, said those claims are in the thousands just for Central Arkansas.
“Over 3,000 claims for State Farm for auto, homeowners, and renters insurance," said Strong. "There was just not enough State Farm claims people living here, there were ones that came in to help us and they have been working on it so that has been a blessing for us and the customers.”
Strong said once a claim is filed, they will come out to assess the damage to get the process started and said they are working as fast as they can to get them processed.
“Right now we are at 80% to 85% since it has happened and it is going very quickly," said Strong. "Pretty much, anywhere from 2 to 4 weeks we pretty much have everybody taken care of and that means touched with, and start on what needs to be done.”
Strong said for those that have minor damage and are contemplating if they should wait or not to go ahead and send in your claim.
“Oh go ahead and file a claim," said Strong. "Filing a claim just gets it set up and ready. That doesn’t mean it is being done today or tomorrow. It could be next week or the week after but getting the claim filed is to get things started, yes.”
With all natural disasters, Cara Carlin, Director of Communications for the Arkansas Better Business Bureau, wants to remind homeowners to keep an eye out for fraud.
Carlin said telephone and email scams are the most common and to watch out for these red flags.
“When people are pressuring you to do something immediately it is a red flag and kind of don’t want to engage with that," said Carlin. "Also a lot of scammers are trying to increase coverage after a disaster. Again, you never want to give financial or personal information over the phone because this type of outreach, especially after a natural disaster, is typically from an imposter.”
Carlin said when in doubt, give your insurance agent or the BBB a call to make sure you aren’t a victim of a scam.
“Our advice at the Better Business Bureau would be to stay in touch with your insurance agent, the one that you know and trust," said Carlin. "Don’t take any inbound solicitation as law. If you have any questions, reach out to them directly because that is going to be your best course of action.”
Strong said if you haven’t filed your claim and you have any kind of damage to go ahead and file with your insurance company as soon as possible.
If you think you are being scammed, Carlin said you can report that to the Better Business Bureau with their scam tracker.