KINGSLAND, Ark. - A water tower in Arkansas is going viral after someone shot it — but it's where the shot landed that has people talking.
The water tower in Kingsland, a small town of 400 about an hour south of Little Rock, features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash, and that is what the sharpshooter likely was aiming at.
The shot hit the Johnny Cash mural in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The tower was shot May 11 and it is still leaking, as crews work to make repairs.
Kingsland water office manager Betty Graham arrived at her office at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and initially thought the leak was "routine overflow" until daylight came and showed the tower was vandalized.
The city had just spent $300,000 refurbishing the water tank last year.
"It’s so sad when the city spent a lot of time and effort into getting a grant for someone to do this," a woman commented on a Facebook post of the video.
The suspect, who has yet to be caught, could be facing the "Folsom Prison Blues."