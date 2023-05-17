FOUKE, Ark. – A Miller County man allegedly shot multiple rounds at another man on U.S. Highway 71 on Friday, south of Fouke, near the Sulphur River Bridge, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
Landan Haire, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and 32 counts of terroristic acts stemming from a disturbance at a residence.
Haire allegedly fired several rounds at the victim as he escaped, then the victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch where the vehicle rolled over.
The two people in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to MCSO. Haire surrendered in a local business parking lot and was taken into custody.
The case is under investigation.