TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home.
The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
According to a TAPD news release, after a months-long investigation of activity at the house, Martin, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and three deliveries of methamphetamine.
The news release states, "The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is proud of the work conducted by the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force and their efforts to keep our community safe."
Martin posted a $100,000 bond Tuesday.