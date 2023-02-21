SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the far northwest part of the ArkLaTex under a MARGINAL risk of severe storms on Wednesday. The culprit may be for damaging winds. The SPC indicates that low instability is the reason for the low risk.
The storm system that could bring severe weather to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday was located west of El Paso as of Tuesday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms are forecast to approach the ArkLaTex early Wednesday morning.
The storms weaken as they move across the area during the morning hours. By the lunch hour, the IBM model shows scattered showers across Arkansas and Louisiana.
The rain is projected to depart the ArkLaTex during the afternoon. At 5 p.m., sunshine is expected area wide.
Finally, rain amounts should be on the light side with the heaviest north of the I-30 corridor.
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Skip Kordas and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.