SHREVEPORT, La. - McCurtain county of southeast Oklahoma is now under a burn ban. The red shading indicates all of the counties and parishes in the ArkLaTex that are included:
Oklahoma: McCurtain
Arkansas: Miller, Sevier, Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada, Columbia and Union
Louisiana: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Lincoln, Union, Jackson, Red River, Sabine and Natchitoches
Texas: Sabine, San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Panola, Rusk, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Camp, Titus, Morris, Cass, Bowie and Red River.
The lack of widespread and significant rainfall plus the increasing drought according to the NOAA Drought Monitor are to blame.