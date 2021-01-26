LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most long-term care facilities in Arkansas have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Out of the 419 facilities across the state, Rachel Bunch with the Arkansas Health Care Association said they only need to confirm clinics with 14 facilities. Their goal is to have the first dose complete by the end of the month.
“We're hearing a lot of stories of hope and optimism,” Bunch said. “Things that we haven't seen in the last several months. It's been a really dark and difficult journey in long-term care over the last months.”
Bunch said more than 30,000 residents and staff in long term care have been given the first dose.
And for the facilities that are on their second round, they're offering vaccinations on-site to spouses and family members who are 70 and older.
“It's my hope that by being able to offer this to the people who are wanting to come visit the most--and would be there the day the doors can reopen--that we'll be a step closer to that,” she said.
Bunch said case numbers in long term care facilities are going down--almost by half--compared to last month.
On Dec. 28, there had been 1,238 patients and 1,033 health care workers test positive in 14 days. On Jan. 25, there were 624 patients and 447 health care workers who’ve tested positive within the past 14 days. Bunch said she’s hopeful this progress will continue as the facilities proceed with second doses.
CVS announced Monday they've finished giving out the first doses to the 45 facilities they've partnered with. Bunch said most facilities in the state have partnered with in-state pharmacies.