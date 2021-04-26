SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker located over the western US as of Monday evening is forecast to arrive on Thursday with showers and storms.
Rain arrives over the northwest half of the ArkLaTex Thursday morning.
Showers and storms cover most of the area through the lunch hour.
The precipitation moves into the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon.
And then, it's forecast to depart the area that evening.
Forecast rain amounts could add up to a couple of inches.
As for severe weather, the risk appears uncertain at this time.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.