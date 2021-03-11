OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a news conference Thursday that he will issue an executive order to remove all COVID-19 restrictions on events statewide, as well as removing the requirement to wear masks in state buildings.
Stitt said he will issue the new executive order Friday.
“There will be no statewide restrictions on events, or Oklahomans. I’m also removing the requirements to wear a mask in state buildings. More Oklahomans are getting vaccine each day, and the CDC new guidelines mean wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances,” Stitt said.
Stitt stressed that COVID-19 is still in Oklahoma and Oklahomans should still do their part.
Stitt, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye and Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett held a news conference to review Oklahoma’s approach to COVID-19 over the last year and announce next steps to, “get our summer back.”