OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 204,048.
Twenty-four additional deaths were reported Thursday.
According to the health department, there have been 1,836 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Officials also reported that 174,169 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.
There are currently 28,043 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.