The Emergency Manager reports one tree fell onto a mobile home resulting in a death in Rison on Wednesday, April 13. (Photo KATV)

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One fatality has been reported due to thunderstorm winds in Cleveland County.

The Emergency Manager reports one tree fell onto a mobile home resulting in a death of a 20-year-old female in Rison. First responders got the call around 4:40 p.m. just as the storm was leaving the area.

They say two other people were also inside the home and unharmed. Officials are not yet releasing the name of the victim.

