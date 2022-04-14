LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One fatality has been reported due to thunderstorm winds in Cleveland County.
The Emergency Manager reports one tree fell onto a mobile home resulting in a death of a 20-year-old female in Rison. First responders got the call around 4:40 p.m. just as the storm was leaving the area.
They say two other people were also inside the home and unharmed. Officials are not yet releasing the name of the victim.
