LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Out of the nearly 13,000 bridges in the state of Arkansas, the Department of Transportation says 677, a little over 5 percent, are listed in poor condition.
Spokesperson Dave Parker said ARDOT is required to inspect each bridge every two years, but some happen more frequently, "to check if there has been any aging, has there been any signs of rust, and if so how severe that is, certainly to look for severe cracks." On Tuesday, 6,161 bridges were listed in good condition, 5,940 were in fair condition and 677 were listed in poor condition.
However, if a bridge is listed in poor condition, Parker says it doesn't mean the bridge is unsafe.
"The initial reaction may be well that's not good, a poor rating is not good," he adds. "But a poor rating actually indicates that bridge is still drivable, it's still safe. It just means we need to monitor it more closely."
Sometimes that means making needed repairs before it gets to the point of shutting down.
There are a few factors that come into play when it comes to which bridge gets repaired more quickly than another. High travel areas, like Interstate 40, usually take precedence.
"It kind of leap-frogged if you will all the other changes or maintenance or repairs that need to be done across the 13,000 [sic] bridges we have to deal with," says Parker.
If a bridge does fall below that acceptable line, it will be shut down for repairs. On Tuesday, the Spring River bridge in Lawrence county was shut down due to two broken parts. ARDOT says they expect to have one lane open later in the day.
A map of state bridges and conditions can be found here.