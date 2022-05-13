LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hot Springs police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night outside the Hot Springs Convention Center.
A large fight broke out outside the convention center following the Hot Springs high school graduation ceremony. Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, according to police.
Several victims were taken to local hospitals, according to the Hot Springs police department.
Hot Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Nehus released a statement on Facebook saying:
“We are still learning more details about the unfortunate situation that took place outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, following our Graduation Ceremony. We can confirm that none of our current students or graduates were involved. Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation. Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries tonight.”