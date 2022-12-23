SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are suffering through sub-freezing temperatures along with a power outage.
As of 11 a.m., over 8,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold.
At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
Estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers in these areas are as follows:
- Longview, 8 p.m., Friday
- Natchitoches, 10 p.m. Friday
- Hornbeck, 5 p.m. Friday
- Mansfield/Logansport, 6 p.m. Friday
There are no estimated times of restoration for customers in Shreveport and the Texarkana area.
In southeast Oklahoma, Choctaw Electric was reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Broken Bow area.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.