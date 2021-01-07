LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man who participated in a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol and was photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office Wednesday is believed to be from Arkansas.
New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg, who was covering the chaos, tweeted that the man identified himself as Richard "Bigo" Barnett. According to Rosenberg, Barnett said he is from Gravette, a city of about 2,300 in the northwest part of the state. Barnett reportedly said he broke into Pelosi's office and “wrote her a nasty note." Photos circulating on social media show Barnett leaning back in a chair with his leg on a desk.
Barnett was later photographed outside the Capitol holding an envelope he apparently took from Pelosi's office.
Barnett appears to be the same man who was interviewed by an Arkansas TV news station during a Republican rally in Benton County in November. Another station in the area interviewed Barnett at an anti-mask rally in June.
A search of public records found a Gravette address listed for Richard Barnett, 60.
U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas tweeted that he was "sickened" to learn that a constituent was responsible for breaking into Pelosi's office.
"It's an embarrassment to the people of the Third District and does not reflect our values," he said. "He must be held accountable and face the fullest extent of the law. This isn't the American or Arkansas way."
Pelosi, in a written statement, called the occupation of the U.S. Capitol a "shameful assault" on democracy.
One person was fatally shot as Trump supporters clashed with Capitol Police.
Arkansas congressional delegates and Gov. Asa Hutchinson condemned the violence.
A previous version story of this story incorrectly stated that Barnett sat at Pelosi's desk. Pelosi's daughter tweeted that he was in her office but that wasn't her desk.