LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Fordyce police officers were med-flighted to Little Rock area hospitals Monday night after sustaining "serious injuries" in a vehicle pursuit, the Dallas County sheriff said.
Sheriff Mike Knoedl said on Facebook shortly after 8:30 p.m. that he was currently on the scene in Bradley County after a pursuit began in Fordyce.
Although he said that all deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office were fine and were on the scene with him, two Fordyce officers had sustained serious injuries in the accident with the suspect vehicle.
"Please pray for them and their families," Knoedl wrote. "The suspect is at large at this time and tracking dogs are en route."
There was no word on what led to the vehicle pursuit or a description of a suspect, though the sheriff said more details would be released later.