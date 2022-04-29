SHREVEPORT, La. - An upper atmospheric storm system over the center part of the country as of Friday evening is forecast to increase our rain chance this weekend.
It does pose a Marginal Risk of severe weather for Saturday afternoon according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail and gusty winds would be the culprits.
Sunday's severe risk is much lower.
Here's the forecast time line:
A few showers and storms show up near the I-30 corridor on Saturday morning.
Scattered showers and storms spread southeast ahead of a slow moving cold front during the afternoon.
Rain may continue into Saturday night.
A few storms are also possible Sunday afternoon.
Rain amounts could be over a half inch.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates. Meteorologist Tom Konvicka will be around for updates.