Water Vapor Image of this Weekend's Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - An upper atmospheric storm system over the center part of the country as of Friday evening is forecast to increase our rain chance this weekend.

Severe Threat for Saturday (Storm Prediction Center)

It does pose a Marginal Risk of severe weather for Saturday afternoon according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Hail and gusty winds would be the culprits.

Severe Threat for Sunday (Storm Prediction Center)

Sunday's severe risk is much lower.

Here's the forecast time line:

Saturday Morning Forecast

A few showers and storms show up near the I-30 corridor on Saturday morning.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered showers and storms spread southeast ahead of a slow moving cold front during the afternoon.

Saturday Night Forecast

Rain may continue into Saturday night.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

A few storms are also possible Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall Forecast for this Weekend

Rain amounts could be over a half inch.

