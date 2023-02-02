LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas (RMHCA) announces the addition of Roy Griggs, president & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald's owner/operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective as the first McDonald’s owner/operator from the Shreveport-Bossier area.
“I have been a McDonald’s Operator for 34 years and still loving it. I am very blessed and fortunate to be in this position which gives me a deep passion for giving back to the community where I work and live. Last but certainly not least, I believe in lifting the spirit of people and giving them hope.” said Griggs.