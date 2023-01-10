LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday, Jan. 10, is inauguration day for Arkansas' first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Monday afternoon, dozens of newly installed Arkansas and United States flags were seen flying at the state capitol building, along with other decorations and staging.
A rehearsal inauguration ceremony and address was held on Monday as well.
The inauguration day events on Tuesday will begin with a prayer and worship service, followed by Sanders taking the oath of office at noon.
After being sworn in, Sanders will deliver her inaugural address from the State Capitol.
The celebrations will conclude with the governor's inaugural ball at the Statehouse Convention Center.
FREEDOM FEST HELD AHEAD OF INAUGURATION WEEK FOR ARKANSAS' NEW GOVERNOR
Due to the ceremony and festivities, the street immediately in front of the capitol steps, Woodlane, will be closed for the day.
"As you can see behind us, our capitol grounds crews are getting the stage set and getting everything together for the inauguration of Governor Sanders," said Chris Powell, Press Secretary for the Secretary of State and Capitol Police.
"For security reasons, we're going to be blocking off Woodlane street here between 7th St. and 4th St. So, anyone needing to travel in this area needs to be mindful that this street in front of the capitol will be blocked off tomorrow," Powell said.
KTBS will be livestreaming the Sanders Inauguration at noon Tuesday on KTBS.com and KTBS 3 Now.